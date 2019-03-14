Facebook apps down for some users across the globe

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday some users around the world were facing trouble in accessing its widely used Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook apps, making it one of the longest outages the company has suffered in the recent past.

The Menlo Park, California-based company took to Twitter to inform users that it was working to resolve the issue, which had been plaguing some users for over 10 hours, as soon as possible and confirmed that the matter was not related to a DDoS attack.

Social media users in parts of United States, Japan and some parts Europe were affected by the outage, according to DownDetector's live outage map here

Facebook users, including brand marketers, expressed their outrage on Twitter with the #facebookdown hashtag.

"Ya'll, I haven't gotten my daily dosage of dank memes and I think that's why I'm cranky. #FacebookDown," a user Mayra Mesina tweeted. bit.ly/2TDCYDK

Facebook, which gets a vast majority of its revenue from advertising, told Bloomberg that it was still investigating the overall impact “including the possibility of refunds for advertisers.”

A Facebook spokesman confirmed the outage, but did not provide an update.