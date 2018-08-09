FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 7:31 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Facebook says removing content on 3D printing of guns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) is removing content related to instructions on 3D printing of firearms, a company spokesperson said on Thursday, as debate around access to gun in the United States intensifies.

FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo is seen at a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F in Paris, France on January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

“Sharing instructions on how to print firearms using 3D printers is not allowed under our Community Standards. In line with our policies, we are removing this content from Facebook,” the social media giant said.

Facebook did not clarify if it would remove only the related posts or the host pages and accounts as well, but said it would soon share an updated policy on restricted goods.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

