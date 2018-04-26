Facebook reviewing operations in Myanmar, says needs more people on the ground

LONDON (Reuters) - Facebook (FB.O) will review how it operates in Myanmar and needs more policy people on the ground, its chief technology officer said on Thursday, after criticism that the platform has inflamed ethnic violence there.

Figurines are seen in front of the Facebook logo in this illustration taken March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Asked by a British lawmaker if Facebook was reviewing how it operates in Myanmar, Mike Schroepfer replied: “Absolutely.”

“The situation in Myanmar is awful,” he said. “We need more policy people on the ground.”