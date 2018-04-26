Facebook CTO says sorry journalists feel firm is trying to suppress the truth

LONDON (Reuters) - Facebook did not intend its behavior toward the media to be interpreted as trying to stop the truth about a data scandal from coming out, the company’s chief technology officer said on Thursday.

A figurine is seen in front of the Facebook logo in this illustration taken March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Asked by a lawmaker on a British parliamentary committee whether Facebook would apologize for its “bullying” behavior toward the press, Mike Schroepfer said: “I am sorry that journalists feel that we are trying to prevent them from getting the truth out.

“That is not the intent, so I’m sorry,” he added.