April 26, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Facebook CTO says sorry journalists feel firm is trying to suppress the truth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Facebook did not intend its behavior toward the media to be interpreted as trying to stop the truth about a data scandal from coming out, the company’s chief technology officer said on Thursday.

A figurine is seen in front of the Facebook logo in this illustration taken March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Asked by a lawmaker on a British parliamentary committee whether Facebook would apologize for its “bullying” behavior toward the press, Mike Schroepfer said: “I am sorry that journalists feel that we are trying to prevent them from getting the truth out.

“That is not the intent, so I’m sorry,” he added.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

