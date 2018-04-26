FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 1:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Buck stops with Zuckerberg in Facebook data scandal: CTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The buck stops with Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg when it comes to the fallout from a recent data scandal that has impacted millions of users, the firm’s chief technology officer told UK lawmakers.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“The buck stops with Mark,” Mike Schroepfer told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, adding “I don’t know” when asked whether Zuckerberg would answer the lawmakers’ questions.

Committee chairman Damian Collins said he would renew his request for Zuckerberg to give evidence to Britain’s parliament.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

