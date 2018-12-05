World News
December 5, 2018 / 3:45 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

British lawmakers release internal Facebook documents

1 Min Read

A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - British lawmakers published a cache of internal Facebook Inc (FB.O) documents, which indicates that the social network gave certain companies special access to user data even after promising to limit such access for third-party apps.

The data, released on Wednesday, was obtained from Six4Three, an app developer that is currently in a legal dispute with Facebook.

“The documents Six4Three gathered for their baseless case are only part of the story and are presented in a way that is very misleading without additional context,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

“We stand by the platform changes we made in 2015 to stop a person from sharing their friends’ data with developers.”

(Corrects to fix syntax in headline)

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.