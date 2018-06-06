Cambridge Analytica did receive data from researcher in Facebook storm, ex-chief says

LONDON (Reuters) - Cambridge Analytica did receive data from the researcher at the center of a scandal over Facebook data, the political consultancy’s former chief executive told British lawmakers on Wednesday, contradicting his previous testimony.

Alexander Nix, former CEO of Cambridge Analytica, arrives at an annex of the Houses of Parliament to appear before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in London, Britain June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Cambridge Analytica has said its work on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign did not use data at the center of the Facebook scandal, where the details of around 87 million users were allegedly improperly obtained.

Former chief Alexander Nix in his previous testimony to lawmakers denied that Cambridge Analytica had ever been given data by Aleksandr Kogan, the researcher at the center of the scandal. However, on Wednesday he said that the consultancy had been given data by Kogan.

“Of course, the answer to this question should have been ‘yes,’ Nix said, adding that he thought he was being asked about whether Cambridge Analytica still held data from the researcher. He said the company had deleted the data.

“My focus was on whether we still held the data... There was certainly no intention to mislead the committee,” he added.