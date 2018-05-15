Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy: UK lawmakers

LONDON (Reuters) - Facebook has failed to fully answer 39 questions from British lawmakers examaning data privacy and fake news, a parliamentary committee said on Tuesday, adding that it would ask the social media giant once again for the missing details.

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The committee had put additional questions to Facebook after it said that the firm’s chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer had not addressed all its concerns during a parliamentary hearing last month.