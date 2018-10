(Reuters) - Britain’s information regulator on Thursday upheld a small but symbolic 500,000 pound ($645,000) fine for Facebook for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

A Facebook sign is seen during the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai, China August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Confirming its initial decision on the fine in July, the Information Commissioner's Office said here data from at least one million British users had been among that harvested by Cambridge and used for political purposes.