April 17, 2018 / 12:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Nix cancels UK parliamentary appearance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The suspended CEO of Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy at the center of a scandal over the use of Facebook data, has canceled an appearance before British lawmakers, the chairman of a parliamentary committee said on Tuesday.

Alexander Nix, CEO of Cambridge Analytica arrives at the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London, Britain, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Alexander Nix had been due to testify on Wednesday.

“His legal representation has said that he’s now not able to give evidence to the committee tomorrow, as a consequence of him having been served an information notice, and being subject to a criminal investigation by the Information Commissioner’s Office,” Damian Collins, chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said at a session of the committee.

“We do not accept Mr Nix’s reason for not appearing in a public session before the Committee,” he added in an emailed statement. “There is therefore no legal reason why Mr Nix cannot appear.”

Collins said he was considering a formal summons for Nix, and he hoped to provide an update on a date for a new hearing early next week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

