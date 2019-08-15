Democratic U.S. senator asks Facebook CEO if he gave 'incomplete' testimony

FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing regarding the company’s use and protection of user data on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters on Thursday asked Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to answer questions about his 2018 testimony before Congress in light of reports that Facebook captured audio from users and sent it to a vendor to be analyzed and transcribed.

“I asked you specifically if Facebook uses audio obtained from mobile devices to enrich personal information about its users. Your emphatic answer was no,” Peters wrote to Zuckerberg. “If these reports are accurate, I am concerned that your previous testimony before Congress appears to have been, at best, incomplete.” Facebook did not immediately comment.