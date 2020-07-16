EU justice chief says will boost data transfers tool after court setback

European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova (not pictured) and European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders hold a news conference on data protection at international level at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium July 16, 2020. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will closely study a top EU court ruling striking down an EU-U.S. data transfer pact and consider how to boost such transfers with its U.S. counterpart, EU Justice Chief Didier Reynders said on Thursday.

The EU Court of Justice had earlier on Thursday cited U.S. surveillance fears and the limitations on the protection of personal data of non-U.S. citizens for its judgment.

“We will closely study the judgment and reflect on operative ways to strengthen our data transfers,” Reynders said in a statement.

“As of today, I will reach out to my U.S. counterparts and look forward to working constructively with them to develop a strengthened and durable transfer mechanism,” he said.