April 12, 2018 / 6:08 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

EU Justice Commissioner held 'constructive' talks with Facebook's Sandberg

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said she had a “constructive and open discussion” with Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg about the Cambridge Analytica scandal on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, addresses the Facebook Gather conference in Brussels, Belgium January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The call lasted around half an hour and Jourova said the EU would closely monitor Facebook’s implementation of a strict new EU data protection law.

“Of my particular concern is the information to European citizens affected by the scandal. I was told that Facebook has started to inform people this week,” Jourova said after the call.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

