Facebook takes EU to court for invading privacy: FT

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc has taken the European Union to court for invading the privacy of its employees, the Financial Times reported on Monday citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The social media company claims EU regulators have asked broad questions beyond the scope of two ongoing antitrust probes, and it has requested that the General Court in Luxembourg intervene, the report added. (on.ft.com/332lc0q)

Facebook and the EU did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.