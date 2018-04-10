FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 6:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Senate plans future hearing on Cambridge Analytica, other firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee plans to hold a future hearing on Cambridge Analytica and other companies that may have improperly obtained Facebook Inc user data, the chairman of the panel said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The nameplate of political consultancy, Cambridge Analytica, is seen in central London, Britain March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“There are plenty of questions about the behavior of Cambridge Analytica, and we expect to hold a future hearing on Cambridge and similar firms,” Senator John Thune said in a written statement ahead of Tuesday’s hearing with Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg faces questions before a joint meeting of the Senate Commerce and Judiciary committees after the company acknowledged that the personal information of up to 87 million people was harvested from Facebook by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that has counted U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign among its clients.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown

