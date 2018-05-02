FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 9:52 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Irish High Court refuses Facebook bid to delay privacy case referral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s High Court refused a request by Facebook to delay a referral of a landmark privacy case to Europe’s top court on Wednesday, ordering its immediate referral.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Facebook sought the delay this week to allow it attempt to pursue a Supreme Court appeal and a lawyer for the company said it would still seek permission from the Supreme Court to appeal.

The Irish High Court this month ordered the case to be referred to the EU’s top court to assess whether the methods used for data transfers - including standard contractual clauses and the Privacy Shield agreement - were legal.

Reporting by Conor Humprhies, editing by Padraic Halpin and Louise Heavens

