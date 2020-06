A 3D-printed Facebook logo stands on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would now share the report on its privacy practices to a newly formed committee on its board following its settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over data privacy probe.

The social media giant said an independent, third-party assessor will report on its practices to the committee as well as the FTC. (bit.ly/30QWrTW)