Facebook 'unintentionally uploaded' email contacts of 1.5 million users: report

FILE PHOTO: A person holds a smartphone with the Facebook logo in front of displayed "top secret" and "email" words, in this picture illustration taken December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said it “unintentionally uploaded” the email contacts of 1.5 million new users since May 2016, Business Insider reported on Wednesday.

The social media company harvested email contacts of the users without their knowledge or consent when they opened their accounts, the report said.

Facebook told Business Insider that it did not mean to upload these contacts, and is now in the process of deleting them.

Facebook did not respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.