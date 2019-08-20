Facebook users to see, control personal data taken from other websites

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of the Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Tuesday it is tweaking its policies to allow users to see and control the data that other websites and apps share with the social network in aid of better targeting advertising.

The company defines the system for users directly controlling such data, for example where a clothing website shares information with Facebook on browsing activity of a user, as “Off-Facebook Activity”.

“We are starting by gradually making Off-Facebook Activity available to people in Ireland, South Korea and Spain,” Facebook executives said in a blog post.