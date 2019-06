FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes his keynote speech during Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc uncovered emails that appear to show Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s connection to potentially problematic privacy practices at the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company fell 2.5% to $173.64.