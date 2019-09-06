Big Tech companies like Facebook, Amazon to face antitrust probe by U.S. state attorneys general

(Reuters) - A bipartisan group of state attorneys general will announce on Monday an investigation into large tech companies, like Facebook and Google, for potential violations of antitrust law, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s announced on Friday.

Paxton’s office did not name the companies but the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission are probing Facebook (FB.O), Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O), Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O) for potential violations of antitrust law.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Friday that she was leading a bipartisan probe into Facebook.

“I’m launching an investigation into Facebook to determine whether their actions endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or increased the price of advertising,” she tweeted. “The largest social media platform in the world must follow the law.”

Attorneys general investigating the company also include those of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia, according to a statement. (on.ny.gov/2lG1unu).

Technology companies face a backlash in the United States and across the world, fueled by concerns among competitors, lawmakers and consumer groups that the firms have too much power and harm users and business rivals.