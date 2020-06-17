U.S. civil rights groups call for pausing ad spending on Facebook

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Facebook is seen in Davos, Switzerland Januar 20, 2020. Picture taken January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - U.S.-based civil rights groups have urged large global corporations to pause advertising on Facebook Inc during July, saying the world’s largest social network is not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platform.

“The campaign is a response to Facebook’s long history of allowing racist, violent and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform”, the groups, which include NAACP and Anti-Defamation League, said on Wednesday.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.