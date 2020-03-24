Facebook eyes multi billion dollar stake in Reliance Jio: FT

FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) is in talks to buy a multi billion dollar stake in Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RELI.NS) telecom unit, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The report on.ft.com/2wyFwc1 said the social media giant was in talks for a 10% stake in Jio, controlled by India's wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani, but the talks were halted due to global travel bans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Facebook declined to comment.