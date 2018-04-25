Facebook quarterly profit, revenue beat estimates

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) quarterly profit and revenue beat analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, as the social media company’s mobile ad business grew on a major push to add more video content.

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Shares of the company, which have fallen 9.5 percent this year, were up 2.2 percent at $163.18 after the bell.

Facebook said monthly active users in the first quarter rose to 2.2 billion, up 13 percent from a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected monthly active users of 2.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to $4.99 billion, or $1.69 per share, from $3.06 billion, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.35 per share.

Total revenue rose 49 percent to $11.97 billion, above the analyst estimate of $11.41 billion.