FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 25, 2018 / 8:13 PM / in 8 minutes

Facebook quarterly profit, revenue beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) quarterly profit and revenue beat analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, as the social media company’s mobile ad business grew on a major push to add more video content.

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Shares of the company, which have fallen 9.5 percent this year, were up 2.2 percent at $163.18 after the bell.

Facebook said monthly active users in the first quarter rose to 2.2 billion, up 13 percent from a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected monthly active users of 2.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to $4.99 billion, or $1.69 per share, from $3.06 billion, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

    Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.35 per share.

    Total revenue rose 49 percent to $11.97 billion, above the analyst estimate of $11.41 billion.

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.