MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has asked Facebook to explain how it is complying with a Russian law on data localization, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Roskomnadzor has said earlier it would carry out an audit into Facebook’s compliance with Russian legislation in the second half of 2018.