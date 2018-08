(Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Tuesday that it had removed multiple pages, groups and accounts for coordinated inauthentic behavior on its site and on Instagram.

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is reflected on a woman's glasses in this photo illustration taken June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Illustration/File Photo

The company said in its blog bit.ly/2BA9DSc that it removed 652 pages, groups and accounts from activities that originated in Iran, and pages, groups and accounts linked to sources that the U.S. government has identified as Russian military intelligence services.