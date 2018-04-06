Russia asked Facebook to explain curbs on some media accounts: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday it had asked Facebook to explain why access had been restricted to some Russian media organizations’ Facebook accounts, the RIA news agency said.

Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The watchdog said it considered the restrictions to be a continuation of Facebook’s “unfriendly policy towards Russian users,” the news agency reported.

The RIA report did not specify which sites had been restricted.