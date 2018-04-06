FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
April 6, 2018 / 9:30 AM / in 15 minutes

Russia asked Facebook to explain curbs on some media accounts: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday it had asked Facebook to explain why access had been restricted to some Russian media organizations’ Facebook accounts, the RIA news agency said.

Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The watchdog said it considered the restrictions to be a continuation of Facebook’s “unfriendly policy towards Russian users,” the news agency reported.

The RIA report did not specify which sites had been restricted.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.