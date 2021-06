FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is pictured in Bordeaux, southwestern France, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court said on Thursday it had fined U.S. technology giant Facebook Inc 17 million roubles (about $235,000) for failing to delete content which Moscow deems illegal.

($1 = 72.1950 roubles)