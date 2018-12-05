Facebook board backs Sandberg's handling of research into George Soros: WSJ

FILE PHOTO - Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s board backed Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg’s handling of research into investor George Soros, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a letter from the board.

Sandberg was being truthful when she said she did not know that the social network hired a public-relations firm to explore Soros’s criticisms of the company, the WSJ reported.

Sandberg’s request to probe whether Soros shorted Facebook stock was “entirely appropriate,” the Journal reported, citing the letter.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment.