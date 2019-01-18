Facebook sheds gains after report on potential major fine

** Shares of Facebook (FB.O) paring gains on Friday after a report that U.S. regulators discussed fining the co for privacy violations
** FB last up 0.25 pct after trading with a 2.8 pct gain earlier in the session
** Regulators have met to discuss imposing a record-setting fine against the social network for breaking an agreement with govt to protect users’ personal data, The Washington Post reported.
** The stock is down 29 pct over the past six months, with investors worried about fallout from criticism of its handling of users’ data