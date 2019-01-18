Business News
January 18, 2019 / 7:46 PM / in 20 minutes

Facebook sheds gains after report on potential major fine

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

** Shares of Facebook (FB.O) paring gains on Friday after a report that U.S. regulators discussed fining the co for privacy violations

** FB last up 0.25 pct after trading with a 2.8 pct gain earlier in the session

** Regulators have met to discuss imposing a record-setting fine against the social network for breaking an agreement with govt to protect users’ personal data, The Washington Post reported.

** The stock is down 29 pct over the past six months, with investors worried about fallout from criticism of its handling of users’ data

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below