Facebook sheds gains after report on potential major fine

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

** Shares of Facebook (FB.O) paring gains on Friday after a report that U.S. regulators discussed fining the co for privacy violations

** FB last up 0.25 pct after trading with a 2.8 pct gain earlier in the session

** Regulators have met to discuss imposing a record-setting fine against the social network for breaking an agreement with govt to protect users’ personal data, The Washington Post reported.

** The stock is down 29 pct over the past six months, with investors worried about fallout from criticism of its handling of users’ data