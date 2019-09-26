Facebook tightens political ad rules in Singapore as election looms

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Social media giant Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had implemented new rules for political advertisements in Singapore ahead of an election in the city-state expected within months.

The new rules require those who want to run ads about social issues, elections or politics in Singapore to confirm their identity and location, and disclose who is responsible for the advertisement.

Facebook will also require “Paid for by” disclaimers in advertisements, which will be stored in a searchable online library for seven years.

Under pressure from authorities around the world, Facebook last year started introducing several similar initiatives in various countries, including the United States and India, to increase oversight of political ads.

Singapore - which has been ruled by the People’s Action Party since it split from Malaysia in 1965 - has repeatedly said it is vulnerable to foreign interference in its domestic affairs.