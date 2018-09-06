Facebook to build first Asian data center in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Facebook (FB.O) said on Thursday it will build its first data center in Asia in Singapore, investing more than $1 billion.

The logo of Facebook is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

The U.S. tech firm said the facility will be built in the west of the island, near where Google (GOOGL.O) said last month it is building its third Singapore data center as mobile growth, e-commerce and cloud computing demand are set to explode in the region.

“This will be our first data center in Asia,” said Thomas Furlong, Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure data centers.

“Singapore... provides great infrastructure, talent pool and workforce and a great set of partners.”

In a statement, Facebook said the 170,000 square meter facility represents an investment of more than S$1.4 billion ($1 billion) and will support hundreds of jobs.