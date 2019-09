Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc will bring a hand tracking feature to its virtual reality headset Oculus Quest, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday.

The feature, which allows users to operate the headset using hand gestures, will launch in early 2020.