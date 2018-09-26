FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 26, 2018 / 6:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Facebook unveils new VR headset 'Oculus Quest' for $399

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) unveiled its new wireless virtual reality headset at a conference on Wednesday and said it plans to start shipping it in spring next year.

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Oculus Quest, which comes with touch controllers and does not need a PC to operate, will be priced at $399, according to the company.

The company also plans to launch more than 50 games for the new headset.

Facebook has invested heavily in VR hardware in hopes the technology, which offers a 360-degree panoramic view of faraway or imaginary spaces, will move from a niche interest to a widely used platform for gaming, communication and business applications.

The social media giant, which bought Oculus in 2014 for $3 billion, had released the Oculus Go VR headset earlier in May, and had priced it at $199.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.