Facebook working on voice assistant to rival Amazon's Alexa: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc is working on a voice assistant to rival the likes of Amazon.com Inc's Alexa, Apple Inc's Siri and Alphabet Inc's Google Assistant, CNBC reported here on Wednesday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

The move is coming out of the company’s augmented reality and virtual reality group, a division that works on hardware, including the company’s virtual reality Oculus headsets, the CNBC report said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.