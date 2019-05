Facebook raises minimum wages for U.S. contract workers to $20/hour

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of Facebook logo in this illustration picture, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Monday it was raising wages for its U.S. contract workers, such as cafeteria staff and janitors, to a minimum of $20 per hour in San Francisco Bay Area, New York and Washington D.C. and $18 per hour in Seattle.

The company also said it it will pay at least $22 per hour for content reviewers in the Bay Area, New York City and Washington, D.C., $20 per hour to those living in Seattle and $18 per hour in all other metro areas in the United States.