Facebook confirms Zuckerberg interviewed in FTC investigation

FILE PHOTO: Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook (FB.O) confirmed chief executive Mark Zuckerberg was interviewed earlier this week at a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigative hearing.

Politico reported the interview earlier on Thursday. “We are committed to cooperating with the US Federal Trade Commission’s inquiry and answering the questions the agency may have,” the social media company said in a statement.

The FTC has been probing whether the company has engaged in unlawful monopolistic practices.