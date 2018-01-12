FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 1:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Zuckerberg changes Facebook's focus to be more 'meaningful'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will change the way it does business to emphasize “meaningful social interactions” rather than the type of News Feed scrolling that critics say is addictive, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.

Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook that the changes would be “major” and lead to a short-term drop in the time spent on the network, but that it would be better for users and for the business over the long term.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Sandra Maler

