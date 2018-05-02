FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 6:14 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Cambridge Analytica shutting down: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Cambridge Analytica consultancy at the center of this year’s Facebook (FB.O) privacy row is closing, the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday reported the founder of the firm’s UK-based parent as saying.

Window cleaners work outside the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London, Britain, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

SCL Group founder Nigel Oakes confirmed that both companies were closing, the WSJ said.

The newspaper added, citing an unnamed source, that the decision was taken because the companies were losing clients and facing mounting legal fees in the Facebook investigation.

    The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The row over the improper use of data on 87 million Facebook users by Cambridge Analytica in President Donald Trump’s 2016 U.S. election campaign, has hurt the shares of the world’s biggest social network and prompted multiple official investigations.

    Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
