July 25, 2018 / 10:53 PM / in 2 hours

Australia's Nine Entertainment to buy Fairfax Media for $1.6 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Television broadcaster Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (NEC.AX) said on Thursday that it had entered a scheme implementation agreement to acquire newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd (FXJ.AX) for A$2.16 billion ($1.61 billion).

The company's logo is seen on the Fairfax Media building in Sydney, Australia, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Under the offer, Fairfax shareholders will receive 0.3627 Nine shares and A$0.025 in cash for each Fairfax share, the companies said in a joint announcement.

Nine shareholders will own 51.1 percent of the combined entity, while Fairfax shareholders will own the remaining 48.9 percent.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
