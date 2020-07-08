Itochu launching $5.5 billion tender offer for rest of FamilyMart

FILE PHOTO: The signboard of a joint FamilyMart/Don Quijote convenience store is pictured in Tachikawa, Tokyo, Japan June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Sam Nussey/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp (8001.T) said on Wednesday it would launch a 588 billion yen ($5.5 billion) tender offer to buy out the rest of convenience store operator FamilyMart Co (8028.T), in a bid to bolster the chain’s competitiveness in a tough retail environment.

Itochu, which owns 50.1% of FamilyMart, will offer 2,300 yen per share, or a 31% premium to Wednesday’s closing price. The offer runs from Thursday through Aug. 24 and Itochu expects to delist FamilyMart if the bid is successful.

Itochu said in a statement it had decided to take FamilyMart private to further boost the mutual use of resources and quicken decision making.

FamilyMart, Japan’s second-biggest convenience store chain with more than 16,000 outlets across the country, said separately it supported the offer.

After the tender offer, Itochu will then sell a 4.9% stake in FamilyMart to Norinchukin Bank for 57 billion yen and will retain a 94.7% stake, the trading house said.

Convenience stores operated by FamilyMart, top chain Seven Eleven (3382.T) and No. 3 Lawson Inc (2651.T) are a key part of everyday life in Japan, offering everything from “bento” pre-made meals to socks and underwear for people on the go.

Although retailers in the world’s third-largest economy have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, convenience stores have avoided some of the worst of the damage - given their locations in residential areas and customers’ need for daily items.