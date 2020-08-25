Itochu raises ownership in FamilyMart after controversial tender offer

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp (8001.T) said it increased its ownership of convenience store chain FamilyMart Co (8028.T) in a tender offer, despite criticism from activist investors who said it was not paying enough.

In July, Itochu, which already owned 50.1% of the FamilyMart chain, announced a 581 billion yen ($5.48 billion), or 2,300 yen per share, tender offer for the rest of the shares.

The company said on Tuesday that it secured around 79 million additional shares, taking its stake to over 65%.

Itochu has said it wanted greater control of FamilyMart to speed up decision-making at the chain, which competes with 7-Eleven, part of retail giant Seven & i Holdings (3382.T), and Lawson Inc (2651.T), owned by rival trading house Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T).

FamilyMart had supported the offer with the caveat that shareholders should decide for themselves whether the offer price was adequate.

Activist fund Oasis Management had said that FamilyMart, by not demanding a higher price, had neglected minority shareholders and should pay a special dividend to compensate.