Itochu to buy rest of FamilyMart via up to $5.6 billion tender offer: Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp (8001.T) plans to make convenience store chain FamilyMart Co (8028.T) a wholly owned unit through a tender offer worth up 600 billion yen ($5.6 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The deal will allow Itochu to strengthen FamilyMart’s product procurement including from overseas while leveraging its retail data, the Nikkei said.

Itochu owns 50.1% of FamilyMart, the newspaper said.

FamilyMart is one of Japan’s top convenience stores. Although retailers in the world’s third-largest economy have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, convenience stores have avoided some of the worst of the damage - given their locations in residential areas and customers’ need for daily items.

A representative for FamilyMart declined to comment. An Itochu representative was not able to comment immediately.

($1 = 107.5300 yen)