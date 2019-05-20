FamilyMart sues to end Chinese joint venture with Ting Hsin: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: The storefront of a joint FamilyMart/Don Quijote convenience store is pictured in Tachikawa, Tokyo, Japan June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Sam Nussey/File Photo

(Reuters) - Japanese convenience store operator FamilyMart is looking to end a 15-year joint venture with Taiwan’s Ting Hsin International Group, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the matter.

FamilyMart's parent, FamilyMart Uny Holdings, is pursuing legal action against the Ting Hsin food conglomerate to end the partnership over contractual disputes, the Nikkei reported. s.nikkei.com/30z2HwP

The Japanese business alleged that Ting Hsin ceased disclosing pertinent transaction data around 2012, and that for several months had withheld fee payments for using the FamilyMart brand, Nikkei reported.