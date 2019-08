FILE PHOTO - Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings' Heartland bottled beers are seen in a crate at its factory in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (2503.T) said on Tuesday it would take a 30.3% stake in cosmetics company Fancl Corp (4921.T) for 129 billion yen ($1.21 billion) as it reduces its exposure to the shrinking domestic beer market.

Kirin’s strategy contrasts with peer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502.T) that has snapped up overseas beer brands.

($1 = 106.5200 yen)