Fannie Mae sells $500 million bills at mixed rates

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae , the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of 1M bills due Sept. 5, 2018 at a 1.900 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, a repeat of the previous week’s rate.

The company also sold $250 million of three-month bills due Nov. 7, 2018 at a 2.000 percent rate, up from the 1.995 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold last week.

The 1M bills were priced at 99.852 with a money market yield of 1.903 percent. The three-month bills were priced at 99.494 with a money market yield of 2.010 percent.

Settlement is Aug. 8-9.