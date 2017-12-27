FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Business News
December 27, 2017 / 2:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fannie Mae sells $500 million bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of 1M bills due Jan. 24, 2018 at a 1.248 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 1.240 percent rate for $250 million of 1M bills sold on Dec. 20.

The company also sold $250 million of three-month bills due March 28, 2018 at a 1.350 percent rate, also up from the 1.330 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold last week.

The 1M bills were priced at 99.903 with a money market yield of 1.249 percent. The three-month bills were priced at 99.659 with a money market yield of 1.355 percent.

Settlement is Dec. 27-28.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.