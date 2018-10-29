FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
October 29, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fanuc slashes outlook, cites trade friction and weak tech demand

1 Min Read

A logo of Fanuc Corp is seen at the 28th Japan International Machine Tool Fair in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese robot maker Fanuc Corp on Monday slashed its outlook for the full year, citing slower technology spending and trade friction.

Fanuc said it now expects a full year operating profit of 150.9 billion yen ($1.35 billion), down from a previous forecast of 159.4 billion yen.

Demand for factory automation equipment grew sharply in China in 2017, helping Fanuc and other Japanese machinery suppliers post strong earnings. But investors worry about slowing demand in China amid an escalating trade war with the United States.

($1 = 111.9600 yen)

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.