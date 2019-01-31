Japan's Fanuc cuts outlook again, cites trade friction

FANUC's logo is pictured at World Robot Summit in Tokyo, Japan, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese robot maker Fanuc Corp on Thursday lowered its annual earnings outlook for the second time in just three months, the latest tech manufacturer to issue a profit warning due to China-U.S. trade frictions.

Fanuc now expects an operating profit of 147.9 billion yen ($1.36 billion) for the year ending March, versus a previous forecast of 150.9 billion yen.

Demand for factory automation equipment plunged in China and Taiwan due to the trade frictions between the United States and China, the company said.

Fanuc’s weaker outlook follows profit warnings from other automation equipment makers, such as robot maker Yaskawa Electric Corp and precision motor maker Nidec Corp.